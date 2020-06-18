Douglas County Herald Correspondent : Gary Kester, St. Francis Church

How long have you served as our correspondent?
Several years, not sure.
What inspired you to assume this task?
I want people to know about St. Francis Church.
What is your favorite hobby or pastime activity?
Reading history, thanks to Mona Decker.
How long have you lived in Ava/Douglas County?
Forever.
If you will, please share the year you graduated from high school?
|Ava High School, 1960.
What is your favorite pie? ice cream? or pie and ice cream combination?
Gooseberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream.
Is there a food item or meal you are well-known for preparing?
Grape salad for St. Francis’ coffee hour.