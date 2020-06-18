Douglas County Herald Correspondent : Alice Lirley, Red Bank News

How long have you served as our correspondent?

Since July 14, 2009 (11 years).

What inspired you to assume this task?

Willene Adams asked me to take over her job as correspondent for our church at Red Bank.

What is your favorite hobby or pastime activity?

Gardening and house keeping – caring for my family’s needs.

How long have you lived in Ava/Douglas County?

69 years.

If you will, please share the year you graduated from high school?

1959.

What is your favorite pie? ice cream? or pie and ice cream combination?

Apple al a mode.

Is there a food item or meal you are well-known for preparing?

Chili and fried chicken (Southern style).