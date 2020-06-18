Douglas County Herald Correspondent : Abigail Rippon, Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare

How long have you served as our correspondent?

Almost 3 months.

What inspired you to assume this task?

I feel that it is important for the community to know how hard the staff here at HOTO works to put a smile on these residents’ faces. It is our duty to provide the best care possible whether it be personal care or activities. Each and every one of us here at HOTO consider each resident like our family.

What is your favorite hobby or pastime activity?

Hunting and riding four wheelers.

How long have you lived in Ava/Douglas County?

Almost 25 years.

If you will, please share the year you graduated from high school?

2013.

What is your favorite pie? ice cream? or pie and ice cream combination?

Apple cobbler with vanilla ice cream.

Is there a food item or meal you are well-known for preparing?

Homemade lasagna.