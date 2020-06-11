DNR To Host Free Pesticide Collection Event in Kirksville June 13

JEFFERSON CITY –– The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event June 13 at the Northeast Missouri Fairgrounds, 2700 E. Illinois St. in Kirksville.

The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicle while waste is being offloaded.

Accepted items are: Unwanted pesticides; Rodenticides; Dewormers; Fly tags; Fertilizers containing pesticide; Insecticides; Fungicides; Herbicides;

Items not accepted are: Paint, Explosives, Fire extinguishers, Yard waste, Electronics, Trash, Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers.

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.

Pesticide collections scheduled for this year include the following sites:

Aug. 1 – MFA Agri Services, 226 N. Walker St., Montgomery City;

Aug. 29 – University of Missouri – Hundley-Whaley Research Center, 1109 S. Birch St., Albany;

Sept. 19 – Heritage Tractor, 3285 N. US Hwy. 63, West Plains;

Oct. 10 – Farmers Elevator and Supply Co., 511 S. Center St., Clinton;

Oct. 24 – Greenway Equipment, 20919 State Hwy. 114, Dexter.