Dermatologist Dr. Marshall Joins Ozarks Medical Center

WEST PLAINS, Mo – Leslie A. Marshall, D.O., M.S., Board-Certified Dermatologist, recently joined the multi-disciplinary Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Medical Group. Dr. Marshall brings over 11 years of clinical experience to the newly established OMC Dermatology clinic.

OMC Dermatology specializes in conditions involving the skin, hair, and nails in patients of all ages. They are experts in dermatologic conditions such as skin cancer, acne, eczema, and psoriasis. They will also offer cosmetic dermatology services including Botox and fillers.

Dr. Marshall previously worked for Cleaver Dermatology in Kirksville, MO, where she also served as faculty for the Northeast Regional Dermatology Residency Program. Before that, she practiced family medicine in Kirksville.

Dr. Marshall earned her medical degree from A.T. Still University in Kirksville. She completed a residency in dermatology at Still OPTI/Northeast Regional Medical Center, Kirksville, and an internship at Northeast Regional Medical Center. Before that, she earned a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies, from Harding University, Searcy, Arkansas.

A native of Missouri and a lifelong resident of the Midwest, she and her husband, enjoy country living and look forward to enjoying their hobby farm. They have four children, two sons, and twin daughters, ranging in ages from seven to 11 years old that participate in many sports.

Dr. Marshall says that she looks forward to serving the area’s patients of all ages, offering a sophisticated level of services to rival those of any major metropolitan area. Services that can save patients the inconvenience of travel to larger cities – saving money, time away from work, as well as peace of mind.

She appreciates how a patient’s skin can affect their self-confidence and quality of life and is passionate about bringing services to the local populations of rural Missouri. She will perform minimally invasive procedures in her office such as the removal of skin cancer, cysts, moles, and lipomas. Dr. Marshall will also offer injectable services such as fillers and botox.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Marshall as the newest member of the OMC Medical Group with the opening of OMC Dermatology,” says Antony Joseph, M.D, President, OMC Medical Group. “We will continue to expand OMC’s specialty clinics to serve the needs of the area residents and continue to be the healthcare provider of choice in the Ozarks. ”

Dr. Marshall will begin seeing patients beginning Monday, July 6. She treats pediatric and adult patients through both medical and surgical means. OMC Dermatology is located at 1115 Alaska Ave., Suite 214, in the OMC Doctor’s Pavillion, West Plains. Please call 417-505-7114 for more information or to make an appointment.

Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 17 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare, and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually in South Central Missouri and Northern Arkansas. For more information about OMC, visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com.