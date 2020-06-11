Dent County Routes Are Undergoing Chip Sealing  

DENT COUNTY – Motorists are advised to be on the lookout for chip seal work taking place on two routes near Salem.

The work crew was slated to begin work June 8 as a contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation began chip sealing Route 32 between Salem and the junction of Route 72. Crews are also performing chip sealing operations on Route P.

According to MoDOT, chip sealing operations require one lane to be closed for the safety of motorists and crews. Signs and flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan for delays, obey all traffic signs and watch for crews in work zones.

This work is part of a larger chip seal project that has already begun on Route 19, between Salem and Cherryville, in Dent and Crawford counties.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.