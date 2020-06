Herald Archives

Five generations were present Thanksgiving Day when Mr. and Mrs. W. M. Hale entertained Mrs. Hale’s grandmother, Mrs. Amanda Huffman, and the latter’s ten children and their families. In the picture above, left to right on the divan, are Mrs. Denzil Barnes, her mother, Mrs. Hale; Mrs. Hale’s mother, Mrs. J. H. McDonald of Strattford, and Mrs. McDonald’s mother, Mrs. Huffman. Seated on the laps of Mrs. Hale and Mrs. McDonald is Mrs. Barnes’ small daughter, Judith Kay Barnes.