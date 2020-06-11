Crash on K Highway Injures One

A single-vehicle crash on K Highway on June 6th resulted in the driver being transported to Cox Hospital with serious injuries.

Brent Wade, 48, of Strafford was driving his 1996 Ford Explorer southbound on K Highway when the vehicle left the right side of the road, over-corrected, overturned, and ejected the driver. Wade was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Trooper D.L. Nash, who was assisted by Ava First Responders and Douglas County Deputies.