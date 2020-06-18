County Line – Veda Bushong

June 15 – Reece Goforth of Springfield visited family and friends in Ava on Monday.

Macee Breeding and Donna Dodson came by on Monday.

Bryse Dodson worked in my yard on Tuesday. Donna was also here.

Donna and Macee came by on Wednesday and Thursday.

Megan Goforth attended a friend’s graduation party on Friday. She and Bradley Williams of Branson attended graduation Friday night in Ava. Keith and Melanie Breeding, Quin and Macee also went.

Mike Dodson visited Cassandra Cornett and Ruger, David and Donna, Keith and Melanie, and me this week. Bryse helped him several days this week.

Donna and Macee came by on Friday. Macee has been painting her bedroom.

On Saturday, Donna and I went to lunch then got groceries, then later went to dinner at a local restaurant. They had a good singer there. Diane Davis joined us for supper. She and Butch had been to the creek with Amy and Ronnie Croney and family.

Keith and Melanie, Megan, Quin, and Macee attended Regan Koop’s graduation party Saturday afternoon.

Bradley Williams and Megan Goforth visited Dale and Glenda Evans and Charlie Saturday evening.

Quin and Macee and Cass and Mike all visited David and Donna on Saturday.

David Dodson has been sick over the weekend.

Bryse Dodson mowed my yard Sunday.

Reece and August of Springfield spent Sunday night with David and Donna.