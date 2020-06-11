County Line – Veda Bushong

June 8 – Those here to visit me on Monday were Diana Davis, Donna Dodson and Macee Breeding.

On Tuesday Donna, Macee, and Megan Goforth came over and swept and mopped my floors. The Lincare man brought me a new oxygen machine.

Diana and Donna came by Wednesday.

Donna was here on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday she and I went to lunch and shopping.

Macee Breeding spent Friday night with Emma Stewart.

Conner Prock spent Friday night with Quin Breeding.

Megan Goforth and some friends went floating at Twin Bridges on Saturday.

Bryse Dodson mowed my yard for me this week.

Debra Reed of Kansas called on Sunday. They hope to come for a visit soon.

I got my taxes done this week.

Last week’s news:

Donna Dodson and Macee Breeding were here on Monday. Megan Goforth went to Springfield with some friends.

Lisa Hensley of Hartville and Donna and Macee were here on Tuesday.

Donna came by on Wednesday.

Thursday afternoon Mike Strong and Lori of Kansas and Diana Pool Rogers of Texas stopped by for a visit. They went to the cemeteries to decorate also. The also visited with Lyle Bushong, and Donnie and Brenda Strong and Perry Pool. They had a reunion in Branson on Saturday.

On Friday Donna, Macee and I went to Springfield to my kidney doctor appointment. I was doing better.

David and Donna and Macee went to Smith Chapel on Saturday to decorate. Donna and I went to get groceries after they got home. Megan and Quin went to lunch on Saturday afternoon.

Bradley Williams of Branson visited Megan Goforth and family.

Diane Davis took me to Eaton Cemetery on Sunday. Max and John Stephens was there, David and Donna came later.

Donna, Macee and I went to the Ava Cemetery on Saturday.

Michael Dodson came by on Sunday. Donna and Macee came by. Macee spent the night with Donna and David.

Reece Goforth visited family and friends on Sunday and Monday.

Happy birthday in June to Isaiah Ayala of Kansas and Happy Anniversary to David and Donna Dodson.

Micheal Dodson visited Cass and Ruger this week. Donna and Macee came by on Monday.

Reece Goforth came down on Tuesday for a Dr. appt.

Michael Dodson visited David and Donna several times this week.

Donna came by on Wednesday Melanie Breeding and Macee visited me on Thursday and brought me supper. Donna came by on Friday. On Saturday, Donna, Megan, Macee and Quin and went to lunch. Then Macee, Donna, Megan and I went shopping.

Megan and Macee attended Church with David and Donna on Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon Reece Goforth and August came to Ava to visit family and friends.

Those visiting Keith and Melanie Breeding family Sunday evening were Bradley Williams, Donna Dodson, Mike Dodson and Cassandra Cornett. They played Corn Hole and roasted hot dogs and s’mores.

Macee went to the Pool on Sunday with Hailey Edwards and family.

Quin Breeding went to the creek with Brett Coonce on Sunday.