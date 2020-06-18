Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

With each new phase in the state being announced, we may be getting closer to an answer about when we can open to the public. If you are 60 and older and need frozen meals for a week, you may call 683-5712 and pick them up in the parking lot, or we can deliver within the city limits.

If Wal-Mart is lowering prices every day, why isn’t anything in the store free yet?

Medical experts recommend using the ‘ABCD rule’ to determine if a mole needs a physician’s attention. ABCD stands for ASYMMETRY – healthy moles are symmetrical, both sides look the same. BORDER – the mole should be round not jagged. COLOR – normal moles are light to medium brown, not black. DIAMETER – typically, healthy moles are smaller than the size of a pencil eraser.

I was raised the right way and never did I ever think I would go into a bank with a mask on and ask for money!

From my Mom’s Bible – It is a great thing to do a little thing well.

I’m feeling pretty proud of myself. The puzzle I bought said 3-5 years, but I finished it in 18 months.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.