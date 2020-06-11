Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

We seniors have been around a long time, we love our country and really appreciate all you folks flying the great American flag.

Some folks have called and we are doing a few taxes along. Please wait until you are called to show up with your papers.

One of the most common and serious problems facing seniors today is the risk of falls. Anyone responsible for a senior parent or elderly relative can reduce the potential for falls. They can check hallway and room lighting to see if it is sufficiently bright. They can also check for hazardous items like rugs, lamp cords, and other objects.

We sure miss getting together, eating, talking, and kidding with each other. Maybe soon—stay tuned!

When things go wrong and you can’t change it, your faith will find a way to meet every challenge.

From my Mom’s Bible – To be a good leader, you must be a great servant.

The problem isn’t that obesity runs in my family –– the problem is no one runs in my family!

Until next week, have a good ‘un.