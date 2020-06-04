Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Still not sure when things might open up around here, but in the meantime, stay active. Extra weight does serious damage to your heart. Watch your salt intake and no more than 450 calories a week of pop or sweetened tea.

Stop smoking—going smoke free not only can help prevent heart disease and stroke, but also cancer and chronic lung disease.

Limiting saturated fat and trans fats will produce more good (HDL) cholesterol. Eat at least 4½ cups of fruits and vegetables each day. Fish twice a week and whole grains every day.

From my Mom’s Bible – Never judge someone because they sin differently than you do.

You know you’re getting older when your pacemaker makes the garage door go up when you see a pretty girl go by.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.