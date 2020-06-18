Commission Awards Contracts for Southeast District Projects

SIKESTON –– The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during an electronic ballot process held on June 3. Awarded contracts include conduit installation, two bridge replacements, slide repairs, pavement marking and sidewalk improvements.

Contracts include the following:

• $204,280 contract was awarded to Bill Sullivan Excavation, Inc., for conduit installation in Butler County from Route W to Business Route 60 for signals in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

• $1,764,470 contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors, Inc., for a bridge replacement on Route 17 over Big Creek in Texas County. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

• $1,203,787 contract was awarded to H.R. Quadri Contractors, LLC, for slide repairs on Route A and Interstate 155 in Pemiscot County and on Route E in Perry County.

• $1,449,821 contract was awarded to Traffic Control Company for pavement marking along Routes 60 and 67 in the Southeast District.

• $2,217,396 contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors, Inc., for a bridge replacement on Business Route 61 over Route M and the railroad in Scott County. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

• $140,000 contract was awarded to Putz Construction, LLC for Americans with Disabilities Act transition improvements along various routes in the Southeast District.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).