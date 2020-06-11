Clements – Bauder Wedding June 11, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Submitted Photo Mr. Larry and Mrs. Debbie Clements of Ava, MO are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their son Kurt Rylan Clements to Austen Deann Bauder, daughter of Mr. Greg Davison and Mrs. Madina Bappe of Springfield, MO. The ceremony is scheduled for June 13th, 2020 at Hope Springs Farm. Kurt is an Ava High School graduate and is employed by McCormick French’s. Austen is a graduate of Parkview High School in Springfield and OTC. She is employed by Integrity Home Care and Hospice. Related