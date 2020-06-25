Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Wed. evening Bible study was led by Bro. Don Lunn on the subject of “Slothfulness – Spiritual & Physical Laziness.” Prov. 19:15, 21-24, 20:4, 12:27, 13:4, 5:5, 30:25; Matt. 25:24-27.

Sat. morning the men’s breakfast was well attended and Pastor Gary led the devotion about “Drawing Closer to God,” Psa.63.

Sun. morning we had 33 in attendance. Bro. Don Lunn opened the service with praise, prayer, and scripture, Matt. 10:19. Sis Linda Roberts led Sunday school class with scriptures from Deut. 6:1-7, 26.

Special singing was by Sis. Linda Roberts.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message of “Sin Counts” using scriptures from Gen. 22:1-13, Luke 15:20-24.

We had one saved and one rededicated this morning. Praise the Lord!

Father’s Day was recognized after service, for sever fathers.

Sun evening special singing was by Don and Misty Lunn, and Bro. Jake Mayberry.

Pastor Gay brought the evening message of “Pride”, I John 2:15-16, I Tim. 3:6, Prov. *:13, 11:2, 13:10, 16:18, 29:23. What are you proud of? Are you humble? Lift up holy hands!

Special prayer requests were for Betty Hesterlee, Rocky Degase, Linna Rae Fleetwood family, Laiken Mercer, J.R. Tate family, unspokens, our upcoming revival, Jerry Watkins, Janice Garner, and Mark (Nixa).

Services are Dunday morning, 10 a.m., Sun. evening, 6 p.m.; Wed. Bible study 7 p.m.

Pastor Gary Moore, 417-543-3785; Associate Pastor Don Lunn, 417-250-0477.