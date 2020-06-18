Caney News – Janice Lafferty

May 31 – Sunday school opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were given. Sis. Janice Lafferty led in prayer.

Jack read Deut. 8:11020 for our devotion. God will bless when we try to serve Him.

After a good Sunday school lesson, we had a time of testimony from Elsie Combs, Jeff Shipley, Hi Lambeth, and Melba Austin.

We had congregational singing.

Special music by Melba Austin, Kathleen Chaney.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning from Luke 16:1-9; Col 3:1-5. Are we taking care of God’s work? Are we doing what He asks? Are we telling others how to be saved? How to make Heaven their home? Are we seeking the things above? Have we set our affections on Godly things?

June 7 – Caney Church began Sunday school with singing.

Bro. Jack Essary welcomed every one. Prayer requests and praise reports were given. Bro. Jeff Shipley took our concerns to the Lord.

Bro. Jack read Psalms 34:11-18 for our devotion. God sees and knows what we do. God’s way is the only way.

After a good Sunday school lesson, happy birthday was sung to Oakley and Kaden. God bless these little ones.

Worship began with a time of testimony from Jim Lafferty, Jeff Shipley, Hi Lambeth, Melissa Harmon, Janice Lafferty.

We continued to worship the Lord with congregational singing.

Special music was by Melba Austin, Melissa Harmon.

Bro. Jack Essary was our speaker this Sunday, his scripture was Hebrew 11:1.

If we have faith in God we will diligently seek Him. Are we looking for a city built by God? We have to have faith in God to make Heaven. We have to try to follow God’s Word and live it.

