Call for Nominations: Missouri’s Historic Places in Peril

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation (Missouri Preservation) has announced a call for nominations for its list of historic Places in Peril for 2020.

Missouri Preservation is a statewide non-profit historic preservation advocacy organization aimed at preserving place and community for future generations of Missourians. The first of its Most Endangered announcements, as it was originally known, was made in 2000.

Instituted as a media campaign, the list aims to call attention to endangered historic resources throughout Missouri. This year’s announcement will be made virtually in the fall.

The reasons that a property might be endangered are many, including fire, neglect, abandonment, development pressures, or insensitive proposed alterations. Properties do not need to be listed on any national, state or local list of recognized historic places to be considered for listing. Numerous sites have been included on the Places in Peril list over the past eighteen years, and as a result, many have been saved. Success stories include the Katy Bridge in Boonville, the Rotunda in Hermann, the Janssen Place Gates in Kansas City, the AAA Building in St. Louis, the Henry Blosser House in Malta Bend, the Campbell Chapel AME Church in Glasgow, the Banneker School in Parkville, and the Kemper Arena in Kansas City.

This year’s nominations are due on or before Friday, July 31, 2020. The history of the program, as well as nomination forms can be found on Missouri Preservation’s website (www.preservemo.org).

Call Missouri Preservation 660-882-5946 or email admin@preservemo.org for more information.