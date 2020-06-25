Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Goodhope Ministries Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement.

Mt. Tabor Church will have communion Sunday, June 26, at the 11 a.m. worship hour. Everyone welcome.

Goodhope Ministries Praise & Worship Saturdays. The First & Third Saturday of each month, 1:00pm – 4:00pm at Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Bring your song to sing, Bibles to worship, covered dishes appreciated but not required. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement or event falls on a holiday. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Treadle On Gathering Academy Free to all. June 25, 1-4pm Question/Answer time on caring for vintage electric machines. June 26-27, 9am-5pm, demos and fellowship. This year we will be at the brand new Ava Venue, next door to the Ava Art Guild.

The Adams Family Reunion for this year has been canceled. Hope to see you soon.