Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Goodhope Ministries Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement.

Blackjack Camp Meeting Thursday – Saturday, June 11 – 13, 7:00pm at Blackjack Campgrounds. For more information, call Bro. Victor Murdy (417)543-3659 or Bro. Robert Henry (417)254-1056.

Ava Ambulance District Board Meeting Thursday, June 11, has been Canceled.

Goodhope Ministries Praise& Worship. The 1st & 3rd Saturday of each month, 1:00pm – 4:00pm at Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Bring your song to sing, Bibles to worship, covered dishes appreciated but not required. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society monthly meeting will be held Monday, June 15, at 6:30 pm at the Museum. Everyone is invited.