Breedon – David Williams

June 8 – Sunday morning services began with a morning prayer, and a reading from Psalms. The adults read and studied Psalms 122 through 132. We were down in numbers Sunday due to some being sick and others couldn’t be there. We omitted questions and answers because of few attending.

David Williams said prayer over the offerings, then took them up. We sang a few songs, then David, Sue and Judy sang. Sue Thomas sang and the song brought a mighty blessing to all. Judy Willis also sang a special.

We sure do miss our young people that have been staying away, I pray they come back soon.

Brother Cub Lafferty brought the morning message from the book of Matthew 9:10-38.

Evelyn Harper dismissed the service in prayer. The evening service was canceled since so many were out due to illness.

We will host our monthly singing on Friday, June 12, at 7 p.m. Bring a song and a dish and we will have a good time in the Lord!

Next Sunday, we will have our foot washing and communion, along with a dinner at noon. We hope you will come and join us. Not many churches do the foot washing like they used to. If you have never been to one come see and take part in it.

Until next week – may God richly bless and keep you safe!