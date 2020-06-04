Breedon – David Williams

Opening service began prayer bu Ronnie Thomas and the reading of Psalms 121 by Cub. The adults then studied Psalms 119 through 121. They then ask and answered questions. We had no children today.

David Williams took up the offerings and asked prayer over them. We had 21 in attendance today. The church then sang a few songs and then Sue and Ronnie and daughter Bobbie sang a special and Judy Willis sang two. Brother Cub then brought the morning message from Matthew the 5th chapter on the Beatitudes. The church voted to dismiss Church tonight as Brother Cub was not feeling well. God bless you all until next week.

Last Week’s News

Morning Service begun with Pastor Club with Pastor Cub reading the 134th Psalm, with Evelyn Harper saying the Morning Prayer.

The adults took their Morning Lesson from Psalm 115 through 118 they then had question they look up and study and answers from the week before.

David Williams said the Prayer over the morning officering. We had 14 in attendance.

After singing a few songs, we had a special with Judy Willis, Ronnie and Sue Thomas, and David Williams, then Judy sang a solo.

The Morning Message was brought from Cub Lafferty from the book of Matthew 3:1-17.

Ronnie was asked to close the morning service with prayer. Brother Joe Lafferty had his 90th birthday last week. Some of his children took him on a trip to Louisiana to see his sister Ruby. They all had a wonderful time. Cub asked me to tell everyone he appreciates from the bottom of his heart all the calls and gifts and love.

Sunday evening services were omitted and we had a fish fry in its place and a singing afterwards. David Williams and Kerry Lafferty and Ronnie and Kathy Stacy from Reed Springs and Brianna Williams did all the cooking and preparing the meal. During that time a mighty strong storm came up and shut the process down. Everyone got pretty wet trying to bring stuff in. Everyone had a good time but a few couldn’t cross the creeks after they got up.

God bless you all till next week.