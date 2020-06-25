Branson Entertainers To Present Free Community Concert In Hollister Park

The Branson Regional Arts Council presents a free community concert for all area residents on Saturday, June 27 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Chad A Fuqua Memorial Park in Hollister, Missouri.

“Harmony Trio Salutes America!” features the beautiful patriotic vocals of Harmony Trio (Babette Fogle, Melonie Barber, Aloha Post); live music from world-renowned concert pianist Delyla Uebel; classic songs from Broadway actor and star of the All Hands On Deck Show, Jody Madaras; musical song and dance from television and broadway star Peggy Lee Brennan and her husband Goeff Haberer, direct from their From Broadway To Hollywood To Branson show; sensational saxophone music by professional musician Gary Dooms; and the hilarious comedy of ventriloquist Jim Barber & Seville!

This will be a fun, family-friendly variety show presented outdoors on the covered stage at Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park, 312 Esplanade Dr, in Hollister, next to Hollister City Hall. The June 27th concert is expected to run approximately two hours.

Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on in the grass. Social distance seating will be implemented, and the audience and all event volunteer workers are encouraged to wear facial masks when entering or exiting the park, especially if social distancing is not possible.

Refreshments will be available for purchase at the BRAC concessions tent, but guests are allowed to bring their own snacks or drinks in non-glass containers.

In case of rain, the concert will be postponed to a future date.

Bring your family and friends, and get ready to celebrate our freedom and country just one week ahead of Independence Day.

For more information about the Branson Regional Arts Council, visit BransonArts.org.