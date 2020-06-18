Boyd “Bo”James Hill

Boyd James Hill, 29 years, 10 months, 4 days old, of Isabella, Missouri passed away on June 9, 2020 at Thornfield, MO in Ozark County from an auto accident on Z Highway by steel track.

Bo was born August 5, 1990 in Mansfield, MO to William Thomas and Vicki Lea (Wichman) Hill.

On May 26, 2012 Bo and Amanda Lakey were united in marriage at the Ava Roadside Park and were blessed with three children, Jaiden, James, and Jaxson.

Bo was a logger/tree Trimmer and was so much more than that. He loved working with his hands. He worked with his brothers, William and Brian Hill. His #1 enjoyment was motorcycles. Bo loved to fish, hunt, pick morel mushrooms, and most of all, being with his family. His family was always first, always! Bo lived his life to the fullest and was the brightest star!!

Bo was preceded in death by his great aunt, Patsy Shafer, his grandmother, Frances Keen, a great grandmother, Margaret Scott and a great uncle, Eddie Scott.

Bo is survived by his wife, Amanda, their three children, Jaiden, James, and Jaxson, his mother, Vicki Hill, his father, William Hill, his three brothers, William & Kristina Hill, Brian Hill, and Ulysses Brummel, great uncle, Clifford Shafer, step grandfather, Troy Keen, and numerous relatives and many many friends.

Cremation services for Bo are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. A Celebration of his life will be at a later date and time by the family. Memorials may be made to Century Bank of the Ozarks in Gainesville, MO in Bo’s name to help with their children’s future. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com