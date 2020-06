The Ava FFA Booster Club recently awarded scholarships to four seniors graduating in the Class of 2020. Each student received $1,250. The recipients, show above from left, are Caleb Brown, Haley Herrera, Kennedy Meyer, and Dylan King. The Ava FFA Booster Club is a non-profit organization with the mission of supporting the local Chapter, students and their activities, as well as help promote agricultural education in the community.

