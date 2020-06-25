Black Oak – Donna Dodson

I love them that love me; and those that seek me early shall find me. Proverbs 8:17

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Job 28:12-28 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class.

We sang Happy Birthday to Dana Brazeal and wished her many more.

Please pray with us for Shirley Riley, Betty Satterfield, Roy Frye, Robert Nicol, Payton Esterline, Ralph and Dana Brazeal, Johnnie Whitley, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, our children, military, bereaved, county and leaders, law enforcement, and each other.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

Macee Breeding did the Penny March for Camp Piland.

We honored the Fathers of the church for Father’s Day. They each received a bag with Life Savers as they and God are our life savers, a pack of Extra gum for always going the extra mile for us, a tape measure and pencil for a Father’s love is beyond measure and Dad’s Rule. Jeff Elliott was chosen for the extra gift with a gift card.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Acts 8:5-8. Phillip was led by the Spirit. He preached Jesus. He taught his family about Jesus. We and our Country need Jesus. May God bless you all.