Black Oak – Donna Dodson

June 8 – The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction. Proverbs 1:7

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang.He read Psalms 34:11-18 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

We sang happy birthday to Miss AnnaBelle Johnson. She is a sweet blessing to us and we wish her many more.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

AnnaBelle Johnson and Braden Lansdown did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We enjoyed the special singing from Wanda Goss and Tiffanee Satterfield. We had lots of good testimonies and a sweet spirit.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Isaiah 55:6. Seek the Lord.

Please pray with us for Roy Frye, Shirley Riley, Betty Satterfield, June Dodson, Calvin Ross, Rosella Clayton and Willow, Zamber Little and family, Wanda Goss and family, Dara Strong and family, Ralph and Dana Brazeal, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, county and city leaders, and each other.

May God bless you all this week.

Last week’s news:

June 1 – “Be not deceived; God is not mocked; for whatsoever a man soweth, that he shall also reap.” Galatians 6:7

Brother Jeff Elliot opened Sunday School after we sang. He read from Deuteronomy for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for our County and leaders, law enforcement, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, bereaved, military, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Shirley Riley, Dale Roy, June Dodson, Ralph and Dana Brazeal, Cody Strong, Tiffany Satterfield and girls, and each other.

Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings Macee Breeding did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Theta Nokes shared a special with us. We had a good testimony service. Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Jude. We need to love one another, encourage one another, read the Word for the Word is God and His direction for us in there. Love him and stay close to him so that we will grow in Him and always stay in prayer. It was such a great message touched by the Holy Spirit.

We will continue to have Sunday School and Morning Worship only for a while.

May God bless you always.

Last Week’s News

“For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.” Romans 8:14

Brother Jeff Elliot opened Sunday School after we sang he read Psalm for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Brayden Lansdown did the penny march for Camp Piland. Jeff took up the tithes and offerings.

Brayden played a special on the piano with Ronda Elliott’s help.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Revelation.

Please pray with us for all the bereaved, sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, Shirley Riley, Denny Goss, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Veda Bushong, June Dodson, Vickie Nelson, Dara Strong and family, and each other.

May God bless you all this week.