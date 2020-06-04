Betty Elliott

Betty Willene Elliott, 65 years, 8 months, 6 days old, of Norwood, Missouri passed away on May 27, 2020 at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, MO.

Betty was born September 21, 1954 in Colorado Springs, CO to Lyle and Leora (Richardson) Upshaw.

Betty was a home health care worker and had worked for Phoenix Health Care.

On January 20, 1972 Betty and Dwight Dean Elliott were united in marriage in Douglas County, MO and were blessed with three sons, Gary, Larry, and Scotty.

Betty was a member of Skyline Full Gospel Church. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, flowers and caring for her roses. Her joy was her family, especially her grandchildren!

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dwight Dean in 2017, two sisters, Lorene Upshaw and Shirley Carroll.

She is survived by her sons and their wives, Gary & Mendy Elliott, Larry Elliott, and Scotty & Amy Elliott, nine grandchildren, one great-grandson, stepmother Stella Upshaw, two sisters Pamela Green and Sherry Harper, many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation services for Betty are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. A private family graveside will be held in the Evansdale Cemetery, Ava, MO.

Memorials may be made to the Evansdale Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.