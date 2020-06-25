Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

June 22 – Ruby Corder and Kay Johnson are still making dresses for the “Dress a Girl Around the World” Project. Together they have completed over 2580 dresses. These dresses are delivered to the “Shining Light Ministries” in Southeast Missouri. When they get enough, they ship them to missionaries in Africa who then give them to girls there. The dresses have to be sturdy enough to withstand being washed on the rocks in a stream. Those dresses go with our prayers for the salvation and safety of the girls wearing them.

The fathers were honored Sunday morning with a small gift and recognition. There had been a Men’s Prayer breakfast at the church early Saturday morning.

The Jubilee Singers sang, accompanied by Norma Stillings at the piano and Tim Henderson with his trumpet.

Abraham was an example of what a Father should be and do. The Lord said that he knew that Abraham would keep the way of the Lord and teach his children to do so. This teaching would be done with tenderness and according to the scriptures. He would be consistent in his own life style as an example to his children.

Like Abraham, Fathers today should keep the way of the Lord. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: No man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” Fathers have a responsibility to teach their children the “way of the Lord.”

That Abraham was a compassionate person is shown when he interceded for the city of Sodom. He said that surely the Lord would not destroy the righteous with the ungodly in Sodom. He asked the Lord to spare Sodom if there were as many as 50 righteous there. Then he must have had some doubts so he asked for 45, then 40, then 30, 20, and finally for 10. (Sadly there were not even 10 righteous. So God rained down fire and brimstone on that city, as soon as Lot and his family were taken out. ) We should have as much compassion for our neighbors and our nation, praying and telling people how to be saved from God’s judgment.