Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

June 15 – Darlene Sorensen, Norma Stillings, and their friend, Missy Shay attended the Ladies’ Retreat at Camp Joy last weekend. The speakers brought inspiring messages. New friends were made and old friendships renewed. There were several outstanding special songs presented. The ladies enjoyed some challenging and hilarious games like the Camp JOY versions of “Family Feud,” “Wheel of Fortune,” and “Bomba.” Linda Fleetwood and the kitchen crew served some of the best ever meals. We are looking forward to another year, God willing.

Darlene Sorensen read letters from a couple of our missionaries. “Happy anniversary” was sung to Chad and Angie Fay. Norma Stillings sang a special song. Pastor Robert Sorensen brought his message from Malachi 3:1-6 on the “Changeless Christ.”

We already know that the Bible says that Jesus does not change. He is the same yesterday, today, and forever. We know that whatever God does it will stand for eternity. The way of salvation does not change. The Bible says that we are saved by grace through faith in His finished work. When he shed his blood and died on the cross, Jesus paid for all our sins and when we repent of our sins and accept that payment for our sins, our sins are forgiven past, present, and future.

Our modern society has changed its standards of right and wrong, but God’s standards do not change. Christians were told to “die to self.” We have been told to take up our cross and follow Jesus. That has not changed. We are to obey his commandments faithfully. We were commanded to go tell the people of the world that Jesus died to save sinners. That means we have a responsibility in our own community as well as the whole world.

Pastor Bob announced that there would be a Ladies’ Bible Study, Friday at 1:00 PM, a Pizza and Movie night Friday evening at 5:30, and a Men’s Prayer Breakfast, Saturday, June 20 at 8:00 AM. Fathers are to be honored on Sunday, June 21st, and our Independence Day Service will be held June 28 with lunch at noon and a patriotic program of music at 1:00.