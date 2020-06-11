Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

June 8 – Diane Hannaford had lunch with Norma Stillings, Monday, before jumping in and cleaning for her. Gary Emrick came along, mowed and trimmed around the yard. Nina Carter came just to visit and help Norma with some of her volunteer efforts.

Norma has been getting back to do fitness at MOCH Wellness Center. It feels good to do a good workout a couple of times a week.

There was a good number of people present at church, Sunday morning. The yard at the church looked really nice. Chad Fay and his son, Kore, have been mowing and trimming there.

Peter and Kyla Sherrerd, missionaries to Panama, were our guests Sunday, June 7. Peter was the guest speaker in the Adult Sunday School class and 11:00 AM service. There was lunch in the fellowship hall at noon and an early afternoon service at 1:00 PM.

Peter and Kyla have a burden for the native Panamanians who live in villages and have their own languages, although they generally also speak Spanish. The Sherrerds are currently on deputation trying to raise support. When they get enough support raised, they plan to join with and help some missionaries who are already serving there.

Isaiah 1:1-8 tells about Isaiah’s vision of the Lord. When Isaiah saw the Lord, high and lifted up, he said “Woe is me!” His reaction was to see himself as unclean, a man of unclean lips. The first step to a Christian life is to recognize our need for salvation and to be cleansed of our sin. This can only be done through faith in Jesus Christ. Isaiah could not cleanse himself, but an angel used a hot burning coal to cleanse his lips. Jesus took our sins upon himself and God is ready to cleanse us when we pray a simple, but sincere prayer asking him to do so. He does the saving and the cleansing only when we humble ourselves before him.

Isaiah heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send….” And Isaiah responded by saying, “Here am I, send me.” The Lord speaks to us today through his word, the Bible. Our success as Christians will depend on how well we listen and how well we obey what God says.

Last week’s news:

Darlene Sorensen and Norma Stillings drove out the Brushyknob Church Saturday to attend “T.E.A. Time 2020.” They heard several ladies give updates on how Covid 19 had affected their community service programs in the last few months. We heard from Options Pregnancy, Heart of the Hills Food Harvest, MOCH Clinics, White Seed Company, and Denlow’s Caring Hands, among others. The main speaker was Dr. Janet Martin of Maranatha Health and Wellness. There was some excellent music and then a wonderful display of cinnamon rolls, cakes, cookies, cream puffs, etc. served with a variety of teas, coffee, punch, etc. It was the first gathering of any size since the first of March for many of us and a beautiful drive.

The Jubilee Singers sang a special, Sunday morning before Pastor Robert Sorensen brought his message on “Faith that gets the job done.”

We know that if we want to please the Lord and accomplish good things for our families, ourselves, or our nation, we must first have faith in the Lord. We must have faith in the word of God, in prayer, and in each other and we must not doubt God’s word on those matters. We must believe in the gospel message that Jesus died for sinners, was placed in a tomb, and arose the third day. We must believe in the power of the gospel to change the way a person and a nation acts. If we have real faith we will respond in obedience to his words and his commands to share God’s word to the world.

The ladies will meet at the church at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 5 for their Bible study.

