Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich

June 8 – After missing seven weeks of being able to meet together in our church building, everyone was happy to be able to come to church May 7.

Yes, we are thankful our community has been spared from the pandemic and things have finally started to return to normal – well, maybe not normal, but we have opened back up again with recommended precautions in place. At this time we are not separating the children for the Sabbath School classes, but we have a family Sabbath School class all together. Children have as hard a time social distancing as bees to honey!

Prayer meeting has started back up on Wednesday evening at 6:30 pm, but our children’s Pathfinder program will not start up until possibly later in June. Our Community Service Center has also not yet opened, but the staff have started to prepare for it to happen.

Elder Eck Ulrich was our speaker, and his sermon was titled “Cold Turkey”, as in how suddenly drastic change can happen, how unexpectedly things can change. Every Christian is aware of the “Great Commission” – how Jesus gave his followers the privilege of sharing His faith with all the world. Matthew 28 tells us that Jesus spoke to His followers saying, All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.

Over the centuries Christianity has spread throughout the world like wildfire even during times of great persecution and martyrdom. Often the times of persecution were the times of greatest growth. But here in the United States we have often had it easy, living in a society where we have religious freedom and the right to share with others what we believe. This recent shutdown of the country is a reminder that there is no guarantee that will always be the case.

Obviously, this pandemic is not a strike against religious freedom, but it is a reminder that we should never take our freedoms for granted. If things can change in the blink of an eye, we need be more diligent and do God’s work while there is time. According to Luke 1:79 that work is To give light to those who sit in darkness and the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of peace.

Please join us next Saturday at 9:30 for Sabbath School or 10:30 for Praise and Prayer time or 11:00 for the worship service.