Ava Saddle Club – Jan Turner

Well we pulled it off! After months of “we don’t even know if we can have it,” then weeks of “should we have it,” then only 3 weeks to get sponsors, plan the show and prepare the grounds, we held our 2nd annual Stock Horse show! With over 100 entries we are calling this a success!

The high point awards for the ranch horse classes were custom nose bands made by Justin Stillings of Ava and the awards for the speed events were from several businesses.

High point winners were:

High Point Adult in the Ranch Horse classes was Dr. Gary Webb from Springfield

High Point Youth in the Ranch Horse classes was Lauren King from Ava

High Point Adult in the speed events was Calley Matthews from Bradleyville

High Point Youth in the speed events was Lexie Matthews from Bradleyville

Our judge for the ranch horse classes was Mr. Larry Davis of Marshfield. We appreciate you Larry!

We are grateful for all the folks who came out to participate or just to watch. We are grateful for the members and the non-members who worked so hard to get everything ready and those who worked until late into the night to put the show on. You are very much appreciated!

And we appreciate our sponsors for supporting our show on such short notice!

Ranch sorting practice starts on Friday June 26th at 7pm. Then on Saturday, the 27th will be the Summer Sort Kick-Off sorting competition starting at 5pm. Sorting is a growing sport and it’s a bushel of fun! There will be classes for stock horses and gaited horses. Check our Facebook page for more information on that.

Our next regular monthly meeting will be on July 7th at 7pm at the club house. And the first show of our Trail Competition series will be on July 11th. We will be posting more information about that soon!

You can call our President Steve Adams if you have questions about the Ava Saddle Club or about any of our events at 417-331-6598