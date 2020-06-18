Ava Saddle Club – Jan Turner

Finally! We can start having events again!

Our stock horse show will be held on Saturday, June 20th. Classes include adult and youth Ranch Trail, Ranch Riding, Reining, Boxing, Barrels, Flags, Pick-up Race and Poles. Youth is 16 and under. Gates open at 4:00 pm, entries close at 5:30 and the show starts at 6:00. Check out our show bill in the Herald this week for entry fees. If you have any questions you can call Dwain at 683-0391. You can also check our Facebook page for more information.

Open ride nights every third Tuesday night from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Come on out and ride or just visit!

Sorting practice will start on June 26th at 7 pm and continues every Friday night through October 24th. There will be a sorting competition on June 27th. Watch our Facebook page for more information on that.

We had to switch dates for our August Trail Challenge. It will be held on August 8th and the JPBRA will be held on August 15th.

Our next regular monthly meeting will be July 6th at 7:00 pm at the club house.

Save the date! The first trail challenge of our series will be July 11th. It’s coming up quicker than you think!

If you would like more information about the Ava Saddle Club you can call President Steve Adams at 417-331-6598.