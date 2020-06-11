Ava R-1 School Board Election Results Official

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

The unofficial, preliminary tally of the June 2nd Municipal election, as reported last week in the Douglas County Herald, is accurate.

According to Circuit Clerk Karry Davis, no changes or discrepancies were found in the final review, and the record of votes as cited last week are correct.

Troy Tredway, Lowell Strong, and Mark Henry were elected to the Ava R-1 School Board. Factoring in votes from Ozark and Christian counties, the final tally was 611, 608, and 579 votes respectively.

Vern Deatherage, Kenny Fleetwood, and Michael Stewart were not seated to the board. Their vote tallies (with the other counties added in) were 569, 522, and 513 votes respectively.

The Ava R-1 School Board will hold a reorganizational meeting on June 16th at 6:15 p.m. in the Board of Education Room on the school campus.

Meetings are open to the public.