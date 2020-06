According to Ava R-1 High School Principal Dr. Teresa Nash, the 2020 Prom has been canceled.

Dr Nash cited “concerns with social distancing and capacity guidelines” as the reasoning for canceling the event.

Graduation for the class of 2020 is still scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Silvey Field in Ava. While the event is open to the public, the school recommends attendees wear facemasks and practice social distancing at the venue. The event will also be streamed online at tdhmedia.net.