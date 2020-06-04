Ava R-1 High School Graduation Details

Where: Silvey Field at Harlan Stadium
When: Friday, June 12th, 7:00 PM
While the event is open to the public, please consider the following COVID-19 considerations:
- Maintain social distancing with others not of your household.
- Masks recommended (but not required).
- Additional seating areas will be designated in the end zones and other areas to help with social distancing – bring your own lawn chairs.
Or stay at home and watch the event streamed live at tdhmedia.net or listen in on KKOZ 92.1 FM.
Project Graduation sign in starts at 8:30 p.m. No guests are allowed. Parents or Guardians of Seniors may attend but need to sign up in advance.