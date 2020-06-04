Ava R-1 High School Graduation Details

Where: Silvey Field at Harlan Stadium

When: Friday, June 12th, 7:00 PM

While the event is open to the public, please consider the following COVID-19 considerations:

Maintain social distancing with others not of your household.

Masks recommended (but not required).

Additional seating areas will be designated in the end zones and other areas to help with social distancing – bring your own lawn chairs.

Or stay at home and watch the event streamed live at tdhmedia.net or listen in on KKOZ 92.1 FM.

Project Graduation sign in starts at 8:30 p.m. No guests are allowed. Parents or Guardians of Seniors may attend but need to sign up in advance.