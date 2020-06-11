Ava Police Activity Report

Calls By Type

June 1 – June 6

Abandoned Vehicle – 1

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 2

Assist Agency – 3

Burglary, Commercial – 1

Check Building – 2

Check Person – 2

Check Vehicle – 4

Check Well-being – 1

C&I Driver – 5

Community Policing – 3

Disturbance, General – 2

Disturbance, Noise – 3

DWI – 1

Funeral Escort – 1

Harassment – 2

Juvenile Situation – 1

Misc/All Other – 4

Private Property Accident – 2

Shoplifting – 2

Traffic Stop – 14

Total – 57

On 6/1, Ava Police spoke with a resident riding a motorized bike around town and informed him that he could not ride it on city streets.

On 6/1, Ava Police responded to the 300 block of South Jefferson over reports of someone being in the basement of the caller’s house. Officers didn’t find anyone there.

On 6/2, Ava Police responded to the 300 block of Marrs Street over reports of a parked semi truck causing damage to a yard. Officers found the semi had parked for the night and the yard owner didn’t want to press damages.

On 6/3, Ava Police responded to a location on South Jefferson street over reports of a truck being driven erratically. Officers stopped the truck and the driver tested negative for alcohol. Officers called paramedics, who checked over the driver and escorted him home.

On 6/3, Ava Police responded to the MOCH center over reports of suspects going through the trash. Officers told the suspects that they needed permission to be on the property after hours.

On 6/5, Ava Police took a person suspected of shoplifting into custody from Walmart.

On 6/5, Ava Police responded to a local storage business over reports of units being broken into.

On 6/6, Ava Police took a report from a parent about two juveniles allegedly having intercourse at the park before opening hours. Officers planned extra patrols in the area.

On 6/6, Ava Police performed a traffic stop on Bacorn Avenue, arrested the driver for driving while intoxicated, speeding, and careless/imprudent driving. The subjects car was towed from the scene.