Ava Place – Nicole Heick

June 15 – Hello y’all from the gang at Ava Place Residential Care!

We all continue to be healthy as we head into the end of June.

We celebrated Activity Director Nicole’s birthday in a fun, festive manner. We had tie-dyed colored cake (delish!), many special gifts, cards and flowers.

We had incredible donuts on National Donut Day. They oozed with love and had an array of yummy toppings. National egg roll day was a hit! combined with the resident choice meal of Chinese food…pure perfection!

We recently received a donation of bald cypress saplings from the Missouri Conservation Department. One of our residents retired from MCD and the saplings have been planted behind our facility.

Congrats to Amy Adams, our new business office manager. Amy previously was our dietary manager.

Congrats to Katrina Shelton, who is our new dietary manager. Katrina worked in our facility as a CNA, CMT and was on the dietary team.

Please call us or go to our website, www.avaplace.net for any updates / changes on our current ‘no visitors’ status. We are following CDC health care guidelines.

Happy early Father’s Day!

Until next time…we love what we do. Love why we do it. Love who we do it for.