Ava Head Start  Accepting  for Fall

Ava Head Start Center is accepting children’s applications for the coming school year. To qualify, children must be three- or four-years-old on or before July 31, 2020.

The Head Start program promotes early education, health and wellness, and provides disability services and social services. Parents have the opportunity to engage in all aspects of the program. Head Start works with the whole child to get him or her ready for kindergarten.

Transportation is offered to the fullest extent possible.

Parents are encouraged to discover what Head Start offers by calling the Center at 417-683-7325 or 417-683-5217.

Ava Head Start Center is located west of Ava, on Y Hwy.