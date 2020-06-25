Ava City Council Selects Construction Company for Square Improvements, Approves Zoning Changes

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

On Tuesday, June 23rd, the Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

City Finances

City Treasurer Peggy Porter reminded residents that the end of the fiscal year is only a few days away.

Ordinance 1074 Conflict of Interest

In a 3-0 vote, the Aldermen approved this ordinance to govern potential conflicts of interest. It’s not a new or changed ordinance, rather it needs re-affirmation every two years.

Ordinance 1075 Rezoning Request for J&L Tire

In a 3-0 vote, the alderman approved this ordinance which changes the zoning at the J&L Tire location from I-1 Light Industry to B-3 General Business.

Ordinance 1076 – Aldermen Qualifications

In a 3-0 vote, the aldermen approved this ordinance which lowers the required age for an alderman from 21 to 18.

Electric Service on Valley Avenue and Huff Avenue

Mayor Loftin reported that city workers recently completed electrical projects on both Valley Avenue and Huff Avenue. Loftin said the telephone company needs to come and move their lines before the old electrical poles can be removed.

June 14th Water Main Break

Loftin reported a rupture in a 4-inch water main on Valley Avenue on June 14th. He said that city workers came in on Sunday and managed to get the area drained and repaired.

Ava Square Improvement Bids

Mayor Loftin said the city had received three bids for improvements to the Ava Square. The Aldermen voted 3-0 to accept a bid for $307,569.39 from Hessling Construction out of Dexter. The project cost was approved as a “not to exceed” amount and as contingent on the Community Development Block Grant monies.

Flag Poles at Veteran Park

Loftin said that city workers had installed flag poles at the Veterans Park. Lighting is being installed and flags are on order.

Fire Station Paint

Mayor Loftin noted that Greg Nasif had completed the fire station paint job.

Closed Session

During closed session the aldermen:

Appointed Scotty Upchurch as Fire Chief, hired Enrique Duarte as police officer, and promoted officer David Overcast to Lieutenant. All votes were 3-0.

Attendance

Councilman Stan Lovan was absent.

Video

Video from the Ava Board of Aldermen meeting will be posted to the Douglas County Herald’s website at douglascountyherald.com.

Next Meeting

City officials and aldermen will reconvene on July 14th at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.