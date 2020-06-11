Ava City Council: Aldermen, Clerk, Treasurer, Police Chief Begin New Terms

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

On Tuesday, October 8th, the Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

City Finances

City Treasurer Peggy Porter reported that the city’s finances were “doing very well” with $2.7 Million in reserves. Porter did note that this was the last month of the fiscal year so she expected several large invoices to come in.

Election Results

In a 4-0 vote, the aldermen approved Ordinance #1073 which declared the results of the recent municipal election, validated by County Clerk Karry Davis.

East Ward Alderman Keith Jones received 140 votes, and West Ward Alderman Stan Lovan received 158 votes. Both ran unopposed.

City Clerk

The aldermen voted 4-0 to reinstate City Clerk Suzanne Welsh. Ava Mayor Burrely Loftin swore Welsh in for a one-year term.

East & West Aldermen

Welsh then swore in Aldermen Jones and Lovan for three-year terms.

Other Appointed Officers

The Aldermen voted 4-0 to approve the Mayor Loftin’s other appointments. Peggy Porter, City Treasurer and Reggie Johnson, Ava City Police Chief were sworn in for one-year terms.

Board of Aldermen President

The aldermen voted 3-0 to reinstate Stan Lovan as the President of the Board of Aldermen (Lovan abstained from the vote.)

City Budget

In a 4-0 vote, the aldermen approved a $10.8 million dollar city budget for fiscal year 2021. Porter commented that the budget was a little less than fiscal year 2020, due to the city receiving several grants.

Bids for Square Updates

Loftin reported that there will be a bid opening on June 18th for proposed ADA-related improvements to the Ava Square.

Pool Inspection

Loftin reported that MIRMA – the City’s insurer – recently inspected the city pool and was “really pleased” with the findings. The inspector also had good comments for the city sanitation department.

New Utility Meters

Loftin and Porter commented that the city is still researching and information-gathering around an expected update to the city’s utility meters.

City Income

Loftin reported that, while February 2020 tax income was down, the city was actually up $47.5 thousand dollars over this period last year.

Fireworks Stands

Loftin reminded residents that the various firework stands already setting up around the city could only be open for business from June 20th through July 6th.

Closed Session

In closed session the aldermen approved the hiring of Dwayne Young as a temporary employee of the sanitation department.

The aldermen also voted to accept the resignation of Caleb Brookshire from the city police force.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, Keith Jones, and Stan Lovan.

Video

Video from the Ava Board of Aldermen meeting will be posted to the Douglas County Herald’s website at douglascountyherald.com.

Next Meeting

City officials and aldermen will reconvene on June 23nd at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.