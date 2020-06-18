Associate Court Day Stats for June 11

During Judge Elizabeth Bock’s Associate Court Day held June 11, a total of 30 criminal cases were listed on the docket. There were four felony cases, one infraction and 25 misdemeanor cases; two misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas, and two failure to appear warrants issued. One case waived preliminary hearing and is now in Division One.

Special Prosecuting Attorney John Garrabrant facilitated the court docket, as Douglas County Prosecutor Chris Wade was instituting legal proceedings in the murder trial of Glenda Young.