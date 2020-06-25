Arno – Hellen Blakey

Last Monday, June 15, I washed 2 loads of clothes, took my news in and got a few groceries.

On Tuesday I went down to James’ and stayed all night.

Wednesday, James went and cut the hay and I cleaned up before coming home.

On Thursday I baked bread and cinnamon rolls. Nina came by for a while. She was looking for her brother Cal and wife Susie to come in late that night.

Ellis stopped and got some chicken scraps and a loaf of bread.

Friday I baked an angel food cake for Jewell Eliott’s birthday.

I got 0.1 inches out of the shower this afternoon.

On Saturday James came by in the morning.

Sunday I went to church. Bro. Charles’ message was about “Father’s Love.” (Psalms 103:13,17.

When I headed home I stopped at John Stephens’ and wishe him a Happy Father’s Day. All odf his children were there for the day.

Next Sunday, Mt. Tabor will have communion at 11:00.

Let’s keep praying for all our sick folks. Some have just come home from being operated on and need double prayers.

My prayer and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the ones in training.