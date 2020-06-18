Arno – Hellen Blakey

June 1. Washed two loads of clothes. Ellis stopped by this evening and got some chicken scraps.

June 2. I went by the beauty shop to get my thumbnail cut on my left hand, then I went and voted. I gave my news to Kay at the voting place, went and got milk and groceries. Nina stopped on her way home this evening.

June 3. Took my tax papers down to have them done, then I went and paid my light bill.

June 4. I got .6 of an inch. I baked bread.

June 5. I baked a pie and blackberry cobbler to take to Vernal and Ellen for their anniversary.

June 6. Went back to the beauty shop and had all my nails done, then I went over and picked up my taxes that were done. I got a card for my phone and filled up with gas.

June 7. I went to church, Brother Charles’ message was about problems, and came from Psalm 55: 2-5, 9-13. After church I started up to Vernal and Ellen’s and my car got hot so I stopped and James came up and put some anti-freeze in it and it cooled right down. So, I went on to Vernal’s and spent the night.

June 8. Monica came up this morning and took me to the dentist and then she took me back to Vernal’s where I spent the night.

June 9. Ellen took me back to the dentist to pick up my new teeth they were working on. After that I came on home. When I got to Ava I filled my car up with gas. I had 2.5 inches of rain in my gauge when I got to the house.

June 11. I went and got some groceries and a graduation card.

June 12. Took my car in to the garage to see what is wrong. I baked bread and Lee Aborn came and mowed my grass. It sure looks nice. the grass sure grows fast these days.

June 13. I went to Finley Shelton’s birthday party this afternoon. Those present were Trae and Kendra Shelton, Finley and Sloane, Gary and Richelle Shelton and Courtney, Kristie Blakey, JK and Brittany Sturgeon, Lincoln and Bennett, Justin and Tara Coonce, Jett, Haven and Canyon, Larry Shelton, Robert and Becky Roberts, Christina Roberts and Grace, Lakota Reid and Adrian, Hellen Blakey. James Blakey came the day before because he was in the hay. On my way home I stopped at Aborn’s and dropped off a loaf of bread.

Sunday, Brother Charles preached from Romans, 12:11-21 and some out of James.

We had a business meeting after church. Those present were Bro. Charles Peak, Jewell Elliott, great-granddaughter Nora, Kay Hutchison, Nina Carter, Hellen Blakey.

Keep praying for our sick folks. My prayer and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our Nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.