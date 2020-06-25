Area 4th of July Schedules

By Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

The Fourth of July is this Saturday. Many businesses and government agencies will close their doors on Friday so employees can celebrate and spend time with family and friends.

The holiday schedule for many local agencies appears to the right.

If your destination isn’t on the list, call ahead and see if they are open before heading over.

Have a safe and enjoyable Independence Day!

Place Fri 3rd Sat 4th City Hall Closed Closed Courthouse Closed Closed Health Department Closed Closed License Bureau Closed Closed Library Open Closed MOCH Center Closed Closed Post Office Open Closed Douglas County Herald Closed @ Noon Closed