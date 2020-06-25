Area 4th of July Schedules

By Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

The Fourth of July is this Saturday. Many businesses and government agencies will close their doors on Friday so employees can celebrate and spend time with family and friends.

The holiday schedule for many local agencies appears to the right. 

If your destination isn’t on the list, call ahead and see if they are open before heading over.

Have a safe and enjoyable Independence Day!

Place Fri 3rd Sat 4th
City Hall Closed Closed
Courthouse Closed Closed
Health Department Closed Closed
License Bureau Closed Closed
Library Open Closed
MOCH Center Closed Closed
Post Office Open Closed
Douglas County Herald Closed @ Noon Closed

