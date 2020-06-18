Apply Online for MDC Managed Deer Hunts Starting July 1

Take a shot at more than 100 managed deer hunts throughout the state.

JEFFERSON CITY – Beginning July 1, deer hunters can apply online through the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) website for a shot at more than 100 managed deer hunts throughout the state for archery, muzzleloading, and modern firearms from mid-September through mid-January at conservation areas, state and other parks, national wildlife refuges, and other public areas. Some managed hunts are held specifically for youth or for people with disabilities.

The managed deer hunt application period is July 1 – 31. Hunters are selected by a weighted random drawing. Draw results will be available Aug. 15 through Jan. 15. Applicants who are drawn will receive area maps and other hunt information by mail.

Get more information on managed deer hunts, preview hunt details, and apply starting July 1 at mdc.mo.gov/managedhunt.

Details about managed hunts can also be found in MDC’s “2020 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” booklet available starting in early July at MDC offices and nature centers, from permit vendors around the state, and online at mdc.mo.gov.