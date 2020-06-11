Annual Lincoln Day Dinner Rescheduled

The annual Lincoln Day Dinner, sponsored by the Douglas County Republican Women’s Club, has been rescheduled for next month.

This year the event will be held at Cold Creek Cowboy Church, on Highway 5 north of Ava, on Friday, July 10, at 5:30 pm. The social time and silent auction will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and speaker presentations at 6:00 p.m. During the evening, candidates running for office in local and state elections will have the opportunity to share their goals and accomplishments.

Pre-purchased adult tickets are $15 in advance; student tickets are $8.00. Tickets purchased at the door the night of the event are $20. Ticket sales are currently underway.

Reservations may be made by calling (417) 683-2280, and online at https://douglascountygop.square.site/