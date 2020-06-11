Ann Stewart, 79 years, 9 months, 10 days old, of Squires, Missouri, passed to Heaven on June 5, 2020 at her home.

Ann was born August 25, 1940 in Queens, NY to Harry and Helen (Casey) Schantz.

On March 15, 1965 Ann and Troy Lee Stewart were united in marriage at Las Vegas, NV and were blessed with four children.

She was a Christian and a member of Grover Park Baptist Church in Warrensburg, MO. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, and loving on her family and especially her babies.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Troy in 2011, her daughter, Helen Buttonow, and one brother, Charlie Schantz.

She is survived by her children, Edwin Santacroce, Cheryl & Paul Plummer and Donald Santacroce, 11grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren, nine brothers and sisters; Catherine, Helen, Ruth, Florence, Raymond, Edwin, Henry, Carol, and Dorothy, brother and sister-in-law, Ken & Martha Stewart, other relatives and many friends.

Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Mo. per Ann’s request. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.