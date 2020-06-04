Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

March 17 – March 23

Animal Call – 3

Assist Agency – 4

Assist Person – 1

Check Building – 2

Check Person – 2

Check Vehicle – 5

Check Well-Being – 1

Civil – 2

Code Enforcement – 1

Community Policing – 5

Disorderly Conduct – 1

Disturbance, Domestic – 1

Disturbance, General – 3

Drugs – 1

Fireworks – 1

Harassment – 1

Juvenile Situation – 2

Left Without Paying – 1

Miscellaneous – 5

Motor Vehicle Crash – 2

Prisoner Transport – 1

Rape – 1

Traffic Stop – 12

Total: 58

On 5/24, Ava Police responded to reports of fireworks being let off on Highway Y. Officers informed subjects of city ordinances.

On 5/25, Ava Police responded to the 1000 block of Valley Street over reports of a disoriented female subject asking for a ride. Officers escorted the subject home.

On 5/25 Ava Officers responded to the 900 block of Denney Street over reports of three women “cussing and throwing a fit.”

On 5/27, Ava Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue over reports of a hit and run accidents. Officers took statements, located the suspect, and provided transport to the PD.

On 5/27, Ava Police responded to a location on West 76 Highway over reports of two young children walking in the road. Officers located the children, and interviewed their grandparents who “did not realize the kids had left the yard.”

On 5/28, Ava Police responded to a location on Webster Avenue over reports of hearing a woman shout that she had allegedly been raped. Officers notified Cox Ambulance who provided transportation for the subject.

On 5/29, Ava Police responded to a business location on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue over reports of people going through the dumpster. Officers took a suspect into custody.

On 5/29, Ava Police responded to the 1600 block of South Jefferson over reports of a male breaking into a house. Officers determined that the subject was a co-owner of the residence, currently in a contentious divorce with the other co-owner.

On 5/30, Ava Police responded to Town and Country Bank, over reports of a child refusing to put their seatbelt on. Officers found the child wearing the seatbelt.

On 5/30 Ava Police responded to a location on Guthrey Street over reports of subjects riding ATVs in town. Officers informed them of the city ordinances.

On 5/31, Ava Police performed a traffic stop and found a subject with an outstanding Douglas County warrant.